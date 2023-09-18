West Bengal: Controversy Amid Celebration In Visva Bharati University After Shantiniketan Gets World Heritage Listing

Visva Bharati University | File pic

Kolkata: A day after Santiniketan got into World Heritage List of UNESCO, celebration started at Visva Bharati university from Sunday late evening. Special processions along with dhaak was taken out from central varsity and Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty also took part in the procession.

On Monday the celebration continued and while talking about few Ashramiks (residents) Chakraborty bagged a new controversy by comparing them with 'garbage'.

Talking to the media, clarifying his statement, Chakraborty said that he had read few reports where few Ashramiks are having doubt that whether Visva Bharati university can continue with UNESCOs heritage list in the long run.

"It is a very proud moment for all of us and we just got into the heritage list. I have read few reports that some calling them to be Ashramiks and former students are having doubts whether we can continue with it in the long run," said Chakraborty.

The Vice Chancellor also thanked the Prime Minister for the heritage listing.

'Several people behind Shantiniketan's success'

"There are several people behind this success. The first one is the Chancellor of the University which is the Prime Minister. ASI, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture should also be thanked. A special thanks should be given to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," further added Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, posters against the Vice Chancellors were also seen at different places in the campus.

It can be recalled that the central government in 2010 first tried to get the UNESCOs heritage list for Santiniketan. With a fresh dossier prepared by ASI and in collaboration with Visva-Bharati university authorities and submitted it to UNESCO.

