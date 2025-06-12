West Bengal Communal Clash: Cops Injured, Vehicles Torched, Several Arrested In Maheshtala – What Sparked The Violence? (VIDEO)

Maheshtala: Violent clashes broke out in West Bengal’s Maheshtala on Wednesday, June 11, leaving at least five police personnel injured and multiple vehicles set ablaze, after a land dispute took a communal turn. The unrest, which took place in the Rabindranagar-Akra area, led to the deployment of riot police and a city-wide security ramp-up.
The violence reportedly began when a mob turned aggressive near the Rabindranagar Police Station, pelting stones at the outnumbered police officers. According to a report by The Times of India, senior officers, including DC (Port) Harikrishna Pai, were injured while trying to contain the crowd.
Two government vehicles and a motorcycle were set on fire before reinforcements arrived. Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to regain control. Clashes later erupted again in Santoshpur, which left more officers injured.
What sparked the violence?
According to locals, tensions erupted when a 'tulsi mancha' was hastily constructed on a spot where a Muslim trader previously ran a shop. The trader was away for Eid celebrations, and the opposing group alleged that the shop had been encroaching on temple land.
Before authorities could intervene, protests spiralled into violence, roadblocks, and direct confrontations with the police. Four individuals have been arrested so far, and those injured, including senior officers, are reported to be in stable condition.
Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident, alleging targeted attacks on Hindu families. “We demand immediate deployment of central forces in the area to save and protect people,” Adhikari said in an X post. He also accused the state government of appeasement politics, claiming, “Mamata Banerjee hates Hindus.”
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the allegations, calling the incident “unfortunate and highly condemnable,” while adding that it was not reflective of the broader law and order situation. He further said that the police acted with restraint and responsibility.
The West Bengal Police is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.