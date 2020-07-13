West Bengal Commission of Child Rights seeks police report after BJP anti-govt campaign shares video enacting rape

The battle between the BJP and TMC continues to take an ugly turn ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for 2021. While the BJP has called for action against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the death of one of its MLAs on Monday, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Kolkata police over a video campaign by the BJP that recreates an alleged rape.

On July 9 and 10, the BJP posted three films on its official Twitter handle. The films – less than one minute long – highlight the state’s inaction when it comes to crimes against women. One of the short films portrays two minor

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the commission has stated that “using minors in such scenes is punishable under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and it also violates Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The commission has sought a report from the Kolkata Police.”

Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray, was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. He, however, did not resign as CPI(M) legislator in the state assembly.

However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was "killed and then hung". "Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," BJP Bengal's tweet read.

Even, BJP chief JP Nadda said that suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray is extremely shocking and deplorable. "The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this," Nadda tweeted.