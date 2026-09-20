West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Withdraws All Cases Against Kurmis, Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Purulia Investment

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had withdrawn all the cases slapped against Kurmis by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government during their stir.

Attending the Karam festival in Purulia, Adhikari also promised development in Purulia which was allegedly ignored by TMC.

“The previous government in West Bengal created divisions among the Kurmis. It never wanted them to stay united. Purulia will get investments of Rs 1 lakh crore in a year. I have recently laid the foundation stone for a Rs 4,000 crore integrated steel manufacturing plant at Raghunathpur in Purulia and investments will be done in other sectors,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced that the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for development of the Kurmi community in this year.

“The defunct Kurmi Development Board will be made operational soon. After receiving several requests Kurmi community will be kept out of the ambit of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Constitutional recognition of Kurmali language will be given soon and it will be included in the Eight Schedule,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Adhikari also mentioned that an airport under UDAN scheme will come up in Purulia and the agreement will be signed on September 28.