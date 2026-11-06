West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Unveils Investment Promotion Policy 2026, Offers Up To 120% Incentives To Boost Industrial Growth | X @cmowbgov

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday released a new investment policy of the state to attract investment.

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Introducing the ‘West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy 2026’ at Eco Park in New Town, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the new policy focused on accelerating investments in heavy, medium and small industries, generating employment, ensuring transparent land allocation and providing industry-friendly infrastructure.

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“There are special incentives for up to 120 per cent for investing in plants and machinery. Incentives for small, medium and large industries across sectors. Last government had held eight BGBS and MoUs signed included infrastructures that the central and the state government should provide. Mamata Banerjee didn’t give land for setting up industries. After the Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is rebuilding Bengal,” said Adhikari.

Asked about Singur land to which Adhikari said that ‘something’ will come up at Singur soon.

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“We have already spoken to the heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland for an investment of Rs 650 crore in Singur. We promise two things that we will neither use police force to vacate land nor will fire at poor farmers as done earlier,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

Notably, setting up of heavy commercial industries at Singur was one of the promises made by the saffron camp in their election manifesto.

Slamming the previous TMC government, Adhikari further said that this government won’t do ‘gimmick’ like the TMC government.

“Several young people are jobless and several migrant workers have left Bengal in search of jobs. Talks are on with HUDCO, NABARD and ADB for funds to purchase land. We have our own land in Haringhata and Panagarh. In the next few months we will have the capability of Rs. One lakh crore to start and support new ventures. 33 business groups including Amul, the Vedanta Group, Campa Cola and Reliance have been given land to set up plants and work is in full swing. Soon more works will be done,” further said Adhikari.