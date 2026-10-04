West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Reopens 2021 Nandigram Injury Row, Says Mamata 'Faked' Leg Injury | File Pic

Kolkata: Describing former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leg injury as ‘false claims’ during 2021 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that the state government would launch a fresh inquiry into this matter after byelections.

Showing reports of the former Chief Minister after the injury, Adhikari that Mamata didn’t have any leg injury while campaigning at Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly where she contested against Adhikari.

“Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. The CID is probing the matter and after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is lifted after the byelections then the state government will launch a fresh probe. Mamata had cheated the people of Nandigram,” said Adhikari while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Notably, Mamata in 2021 had claimed that some unknown miscreants had pushed her for which she had slammed against her car door. Following this she claimed that she had sustained injuries to her left leg and waist in Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram on March 10, 2021.

Following this incident Mamata was rushed back to Kolkata and was admitted in SSKM hospital. Following this ‘injury’ Mamata was seen campaign sitting in a wheel chair for the entire 2021 Assembly election campaign.

Mamata faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh slammed back Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Congress Bengal chief Subhankar Sarkar dared Adhikari to disclose all the proofs he has about the leg injury.