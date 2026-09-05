West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone For ₹25-Crore Uttam Kumar Film Centre In Kolkata's New Town | Watch | X / @Itsanindita

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Uttam Kumar Film Centre’ at New Town, and announced that ace actor Mithun Chakraborty will be the cultural advisor to the state government.

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“It is best to let the experts handle the work that belongs to their domain. We will simply provide support and won’t meddle in every aspect. The ‘Uttam Kumar Film Centre’ will be built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores,” said Adhikari.

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Notably, the film centre will be just like the model of Nandan and will have three sections. The first section will have two cinema halls with a seating capacity of 750, a preview theatre, a food court, and parking facilities.

The second section will have a 1000 seat auditorium and an open-air theatre for cultural events and the third section will have laboratories and studios dedicated for post-production work.