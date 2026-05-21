West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Holds Two Review Meetings Before Flying To Delhi

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | X / PTi

Kolkata: After visiting Belur Math, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held two administrative review meetings at Howrah and at Durgapur.

Talking to the reporters, Adhikari said that the infiltrators should be handed over to the BSF directly for deportation rather than being produced in the court.

“Instructions had already been issued to the police commissioner and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Since yesterday, the new rule has come into effect under which the infiltrators should be handed over directly to the BSF at the Indo-Bangladesh outpost. Those who have committed any violence or atrocities, police will take FIR and will also take strict action,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister had also reviewed civic infrastructure and development-related issues concerning Howrah city.

“The delimitation exercise will be completed by December this year and municipal elections will take place where municipal elections have long remained pending,” added Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that for the next three months due to the forthcoming monsoons, the government will give importance to supply of clean and filtered drinking water, garbage clean up, drainage system repair.

After the review meeting at Durgapur, Adhikari stated that the Chief Minister along with other dignitaries have visited Durgapur for a meeting but the traffic was smooth which was not seen during visits of previous Chief Minister.

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The Chief Minister had also hinted that a plan has been sorted to check inundation at Ghatal in Midnapore.

Meanwhile, Adhikari is scheduled to make a two days visit to New Delhi and will hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday late evening and will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to party sources, in the meetings at the national capital the cabinet of the new government will be finalized.

Notably, this is the first visit of Adhikari to the national capital after becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal.