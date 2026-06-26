West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Blames Former TMC Regime For Warehouse Collapse, Announces Construction Audit Across Kolkata | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had slammed the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for sanctioning illegal plans in exchange of money.

“We will make no compromise with people’s lives. A faulty plan with structural defects was cleared by the former Mayor. With bribes you have turned the city of joy into the city of death. Despite multiple incidents before no lessons were learnt. We don’t know what happens in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). There is one Kali who is recruited by Camac Street used to sanction such plans. This Kali is making a new TMC Bhawan worth Rs. 200 crores near bypass. Once this person is arrested everything will get cleared,” said Adhikari in the state Assembly.

Notably, Kali is Kalicharan Banerjee who worked as OSD under former KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Incidentally, the death toll in warehouse collapse increases to 11 and 19 severely injured.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had announced Rs. 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh for those who are injured.

“We all know that money is not the substitution of lives. A committee is made which will audit ongoing construction projects in Kolkata and adjoining areas. For four weeks no construction work will be allowed in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. After the audit is complete then we will conduct a probe and attach properties of those involved behind sanctioning such faulty plans,” further mentioned Adhikari.

A total of four people including the owner of the warehouse Shambhunath Behera are arrested.

At the time of reporting, the army, NDRF, civil defence have been working and are still looking for survivors with the help of modern and advanced machines. During the afternoon the search operation was stalled for sometime due to excessive rainfall and thunderstorms.

Former KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim however, mentioned that to his knowledge the warehouse plan didn’t have any fault.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the warehouse collapse tragedy and had announced Rs. 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50000 for those who are injured.