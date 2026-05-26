West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Separate AYUSH Ministry & Welfare Push In Bengal

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday held an administrative meeting where Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs from Deganga, Swarupnagar and Haroa also took part in the programme and TMC Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was also present at the meeting.

After the administrative meeting, Adhikari mentioned that the state government would also establish a separate AYUSH department, removing it from the purview of the health department.

“We will make the Ayush department separate and will keep a separate minister. No liquor shops would not be permitted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and temples. Annapurna Yojna forms will be given from Wednesday and MLAs will assist people to fill their forms. The faster we get them we will start giving the benefits,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the subsidised canteens which are around 400 across Bengal fish-rice meals would be provided for Rs 5 for twice a week.

Adhikari also announced that this time even Bengal will participate on World Yoga Day.

Notably, last week, the Chief Minister directed all district magistrates to set up ‘holding centres’ for apprehended illegal immigrants before their deportation.

Incidentally, a large number of people were seen gathering outside the bordering area at Swarupnagar waiting for their chance to get back to their homeland Bangladesh.

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Speaking about this development, Adhikari said that they (illegal Immigrants) should leave at the earliest.

Speaking about TMC MP and MLAs presence in the administrative meeting to which the Chief Minister added, “This is something that we missed in the last five years. Oppositions were never allowed to speak. Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that for the first time she could speak. In every such administrative meeting special MPs who are opening their mouths now will be invited as the government is for everyone. Government is not limited to a particular political party.”

Asked about her presence in the meeting to which Kakoli said that she went there to discuss ways to develop her constituency.