West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces ₹313.30 Crore Welfare Package For Tea Garden Workers | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had announced Rs 313.30 crore special assistance package for tea garden workers.

In a statement issued by the West Bengal Chief Minister it was mentioned that the state-level committee had finalized the implementation plan for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana’ (PMCSPY).

“We are committed to the comprehensive welfare, development of health and educational parameters of our hardworking Tea Garden Workers of North Bengal. To ensure expeditious and smooth progress, our State Level Committee recently finalized the implementation plan for the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' (PMCSPY) scheme. With a total financial allocation of ₹313.30 Crores, we are bringing transformative changes to the lives of our 'Cha Shramiks',” mentioned Adhikari on social media.

Notably, according to the statement, Rs 177 crore has been kept to boost educational infrastructure for the families of tea garden workers.

The Chief Minister had also stated, “The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) would be leading this effort as the executing agency and will work closely with the Health Department, the Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission and District Administrations to roll this out smoothly. Our Government remains steadfast in its dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the Tea Garden Workers.”