West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, asks him to accommodate Ukraine-returned students in Indian medical colleges

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banejee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over admission of Ukraine return students to medical colleges in the country.

“Till date 391 students from West Bengal have returned back and they are passing through severe stress and anxiety due to their uncertain future. All these students have invested considerable financial resources as well as time in pursuance of their dreams but they are now left in the lurch,” read the part of the letter.

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress government had decided to extend financial assistance to these students to meet the expenses on their course fees, Mamata urged that the Prime Minister should allow the eligible students to undergo the internship in government medical colleges of the state in keeping with the guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“The present stipulations of the NMC mandate that only those students who qualify the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET-UG) can only get admission into the medical colleges. Many of the students who have returned from Ukraine do not meet this requirement. It is requested that the relevant guidelines may be relaxed as a very special case to accommodate these students,” further read the letter.

Earlier this day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a meeting with all the students and professionals who had returned from Ukraine and assured all required assistance for admission in medical and engineering colleges at a moderate cost in the state.

Mamata also claimed that the state government will introduce special scholarships to bear the educational cost of these students.

“The students will get opportunities to do their internship and pursue their future courses in Bengal Medical Colleges. We will take up this issue regarding permission with the Centre and NMC soon for admission of the first, second and third year students in the state. We stand in solidarity with the students and the struggle they had gone through,” said Mamata.

Mamata also asked the medical students to pursue their career in the state to serve the ‘poor’ people.

Stating that the students returned from Ukraine will also get scope to study in the private colleges in the state, Mamata instructed the Education Secretary Manish Jain to look into the matter.

The Chief Minister also urged the owners of private colleges to stand in solidarity with the students and asked them to get the students admitted at the rate charged by the government colleges.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:09 PM IST