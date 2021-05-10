West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee urges religious leaders to help TMC govt in curbing COVID-19 spread

Kolkata: After the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government took the oath at Governor House, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with representatives of all religions and urged them to support the state government in curbing the pandemic.

To the West Bengal Durga Puja committee, the Chief Minister had instructed to start a Covid warrior club which will monitor whether people are adhering to Covid protocols at markets and other places.

“The Covid warrior club will keep strict vigil on people outside their home. We are not in favor of imposing complete lockdown as several daily wage earners will face problems. The next 15 days are crucial and people should not venture out much,” claimed the TMC supremo.

A representative of the Buddhist community said that this year they will not celebrate Buddha Purnima but with the fund they will use it to serve people.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Mamata Banerjee claimed that despite several reminders the BJP government is not rolling out sufficient vaccines to vaccinate people of West Bengal.

“We have asked the Centre to release three crore vaccines but we just got one lakh instead. If we get three crore vaccines then we can give one crore to private hospitals,” claimed Mamata.

Meanwhile, earlier this day as many as 43 ministers including 24 ministers and 10 MoS with independent charges took oath at Governor House in presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Three TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh were sworn-in virtually. Mitra is unwell and both Basu and Ghosh are recuperating from COVID-19.

Several other elected legislatures like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Sadhan Pande, Aroop Biswas, Sobhandeb Chattoapdhyay were present in person to take the oath.

Taking oath for the third time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had retained six departments. She will now take care of Home & Hill Affairs, Personnel and Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation, Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development.

Though ministers like Sashi Panja and Subrata Mukherjee got back their old ministries namely Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction respectively, others ministries got shuffled and several new faces like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, actor Birbaha Hansda, Md. Ghulam Rabbani amongst others were also inducted into Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

After taking the oath every minister and MoS thanked the TMC supremo for giving them a chance to serve the people of West Bengal.