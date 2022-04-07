West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to control price hike and temporarily stop levying toll-tax

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the BJP-led Central government to control the price hike on petrol and diesel, and also stop taking toll taxes for the time being.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata said that the BJP-led Central government should seriously intervene and reduce several taxes.

“The price of the different products is taking a toll on the lives of common people. As of now they should stop toll tax as vegetables and fruits coming from rural areas are stopped for tax further increasing the price of the products,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also requested the central government to release the GST return to the states immediately.

“Filing of GST should be increased from five years to ten years and the return should be given immediately to the states so that the state governments can stand by the people,” Mamata mentioned.

Slamming the Central government, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP government should use their central agencies to raid and check ‘black marketing’ instead of utilizing them against politicians.

Claiming that she had fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the election manifesto, Mamata said that she will increase 'Sufal Bangla' outlets across the state that would provide vegetables and fruits at a subsidized rate in comparison to open markets.

“There are 332 such outlets across the state which will increase to 500 soon. From potatoes to bananas and other daily essential vegetables and fruits will be sold at subsidized rates. TMC government will continue to give one rupees rebate on fuel prices,” further mentioned Mamata. She also instructed that products should be sold at a particular quantity to help the people.

Mamata also instructed wholesalers not to increase the price due to hike in petrol prices.

She asked state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim to utilize more buses so that the 'Sufal Bangla' outlet can ply on the roads at the earliest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:24 PM IST