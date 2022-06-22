West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to embark on three-day to East and West Burdwan

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: After Jungle Mahal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a three-day visit to both East and West Burdwan.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata will hold a meeting at Asansol on June 27 and on June 28, she will hold a meeting at Durgapur. On June 29, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting at Burdwan.

The Nabanna sources confirmed that the Chief Minister will also inaugurate ‘Maati Utsav’ there.

It can be noted after coming to power in 2011, TMC never won Asansol Lok Sabha seat before. During the 2022 bypoll, veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol seat under TMC ticket.

Earlier this month, Mamata amidst threats from terror outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) had visited North Bengal to hold both administrative and party meetings. It was the first visit of Mamata to Alipurduar after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.

North Bengal which was once a stronghold of the Left Front, in 2019 Lok Sabha election had been a stronghold of the BJP. Even in the 2021 Assembly election, BJP has won several seats in North Bengal, and to get back the confidence of people of North Bengal, TMC is focusing on it.