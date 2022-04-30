West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks about vacancies in Calcutta HC at Justice Conclave in Delhi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday spoke about the vacancies of judges in Calcutta High Court and also about the new campus of High Court in New Town at the Justice Conclave in the national capital.

According to sources, Mamata claimed that the state government had allotted 10 acres of land to set up a new campus of Calcutta High Court in the New Town area near Kolkata.

“The connectivity of Kolkata has developed during the TMC regime and reaching New Town from Calcutta High Court is a matter of some minutes. The state government has given 10 acres of land for the new campus so it could be set up. There are several vacancies of judges and those should be filled immediately,” said the sources quoting Mamata.

The Chief Minister was supposed to return to Kolkata on Saturday evening but postponed her return till Sunday.

According to sources, Mamata had an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately over tea at the conclave and discussed several ‘important’ issues about Bengal.

Meanwhile, resolutions over several proposals given by the Prime Minister have not been passed after several opposition Chief Ministers opposed them.

The sources also confirmed that the Chief Minister is also likely to attend the dinner called by President Ramnath Kovind.

Before leaving for the national capital, the Chief Minister said that due to festivities she would return back to Kolkata and also that this time she didn’t take any appointment with the Prime Minister.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:44 PM IST