West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says BJP's 'Downfall Has Begun' Over Women's Reservation Failure, Alleges Agency Misuse

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during election campaigns on Saturday had mentioned that the ‘downfall’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun after the Centre failed to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029.

Addressing election campaigns Mamata said that BJP is in power just because of the ‘support’ of its allies.

She claims BJP wanted delimitation to divide country

“The BJP’s downfall has begun. We have defeated the BJP. They have been humiliated. They do not have a majority of their own. BJP wanted delimitation because they wanted to divide the country. They (BJP) should learn from us. I have been fighting for women’s reservation since 1998,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also stated that after the Parliament, BJP’s ‘downfall’ will also happen in Bengal.

“BJP is now saying that they will give Rs. 3000. Do not fill the forms as they are frauds. They will take away your money along with your names and addresses,” further mentioned Mamata.

Mamata also alleged that the BJP is ‘misusing’ central agencies ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had taken a jibe against Mamata saying that she is ‘afraid of taking challenges against him’.