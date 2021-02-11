West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee now takes stock of Amit Shah’s son Jay's money

Kolkata: At a time when the BJP repeatedly claims that both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee minted money through various corruptions, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son also mints money through unfair means.

Addressing a Civil Society at Uttirna, Mamata slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed, “If you state that we have siphoned money first prove it or resign. You continuously attack us with pishi-bhaipo (aunt-nephew) jibe, what about your son? Where did he get so much money from? I am good otherwise but if you try to play with me I will give back. He is in West Bengal today and all of them are looking so devilish.”

Notably, not just Shah, but all the saffron camp leaders always hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that instead of developing the state, she concentrated on the well-being of just her nephew Abhishek, also TMC MP of Diamond Harbour.

Time and again the BJP leaders including the defectors were heard calling Abhishek Banerjee ‘an extortionist’.

Talking to all the NGOs of the state the TMC Supremo alleged that after coming to power the BJP-led central government had stopped funding the NGOs.

“BJP has canceled multiple NGOs after coming to power and stopped funds only because there were people running the NGOs with different opinions,” opined Mamata.

Calling herself a ‘goalkeeper’ and a ‘street fighter’, the West Bengal Chief Minister challenged the BJP stating that no opposition party can beat the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“When TMC was a small party we used to be concerned but now this party has become rock solid. You cannot nail a rock. Come, let’s play. Let’s have a fair play. You can fight with the Left and the Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick,” added the TMC supremo also stating that the BJP is spreading false videos to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress.