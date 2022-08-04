West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi | Photo: PMO India/Twitter

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the national capital primarily to attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata will hold a meeting with all TMC MPs on Thursday evening at the residence of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

“On Friday, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she would ask him to release the backlog fund of almost 97 thousand crore rupees to the state. She is also scheduled to make a courtesy meeting with the new President Droupadi Murmu,” said the Nabanna sources.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has also accompanied the Chief Minister to the national capital.

No sooner did the Chief Minister go to Delhi, the BJP staged an agitation programme with chants like ‘Banglar Lojja Mamata’ (Mamata is the shame of Bengal). It can be recalled that one of the slogans of TMC during the 2021 Assembly election was ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Mamata is the pride of Bengal).

Crying foul against the ruling party, the opposition claimed that she is visiting New Delhi to do ‘setting’ with the central government in connection with the scams which came to light in the recent past.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that no matter how much the Chief Minister tries to ‘do setting’ with the Central government it won’t be of any use and the alleged culprits involved in scams will be punished.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that everyone now got to know that TMC is a ‘corrupt’ party for which Mamata will hold a meeting with Modi.

“Everybody knows that Mamata doesn’t believe in Niti Aayog and has never attended the meeting. This is the first time she will attend the meeting but the actual purpose is to hide the scams in which TMC leaders are involved,” mentioned Chakraborty.