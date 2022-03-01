West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is 'not abiding by the Constitution', alleges Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday once again slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While attending an invitation at senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy’s residence, the Governor once again alleged that the Chief Minister is "not abiding by the Constitution".

“Under Article 167 the Governor has every right to question the state government but Mamata Banerjee for the last two years is not answering any queries of the Governor. She is not abiding by the Constitution,” claimed Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also asked the Chief Secretary to give in writing as according to him the procedure in summoning Assembly had ‘flaws’.

“Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi, who called on Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today in connection with summoning of Assembly at 2 PM on March 07 in pursuance to February 28 cabinet decision, has been directed to respond in writing to the issues flagged,” Dhankhar tweeted.

It can be recalled that the state government in a typographical error had said in the proposal the time of ‘2 AM’ which should have been ‘2 PM’.

TMC MP Shantanu Sen said that ‘unnecessary’ the Governor is politicizing an error just to malign the state government.

“Like we see puppet dance it seems that the Governor is the puppet of the BJP. He has been sent just to malign the state government. After a day of silence again he started maligning the state government without any reason,” said Sen.

Meanwhile, according to Assembly sources, the assembly session will begin on March 7 as decided earlier and also that there is a chance of a cabinet meeting on the same day.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:46 PM IST