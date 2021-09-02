West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee interacts with toppers of class 10 and 12 board examinations

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday interacted with toppers of class 10 and 12 and gave the 1700 students laptops.

Interacting with all the students virtually from all West Bengal boards and Madrasas, Mamata claimed that the universities in West Bengal top the list of best universities.

The Chief Minister also said that she wanted to interact with ICSE and ISC students but since the board didn’t give rank to anyone this year she couldn’t meet the topper students.

“The students are the future of our country and with the best schemes by the West Bengal government they will be responsible people of the country,” stated Mamata.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:30 PM IST