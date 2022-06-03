West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kamarkundu rail over bridge

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: In yet another tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated the Kamarkundu rail over bridge from Bajemelia in Singur block.

Addressing the people, Mamata said that good days are ahead for Singur as several other developmental projects and industrial plans are coming up in and across Singur in Hooghly district.

“When the Left Front government took away the land from poor farmers I protested and was heckled by the then CPI (M) government. I was badly beaten ahead of Durga Puja and when people were gearing up for festivity, I was fighting for my life. Doctors even said that life supporting machines should be readied for me. I have struggled a lot and fought for people. For this rail over bridge, the state government has contributed and has also given the land,” said Mamata.

It is pertinent to mention that this rail over bridge was sanctioned when Mamata was the Union Railway Minister.

Mamata also ascertained that though she believes in every religion, she had prayed to Goddess Santoshi and promised to build a temple dedicated to the Goddess.

“The God has helped us to get back the land and the Supreme Court’s verdict was also in our favour. The temple was built in 2019 and I came today to meet the Goddess and people of Singur. Several industries like Agro industry, railway coach industry, Hindustan Motors industry in Uttarpara are coming up,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

It can be noted that the Singur and Nandigram movement by Mamata Banerjee as an opposition leader rose her to power and she had ousted the former Left Front government and came to power in 2011.

Slamming the Chief Minister, BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee said that the state government didn’t invite anyone from the Railways.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always claims that the federal structure of the country is being broken. The Central government had contributed 60 per cent for this project which is 26.70 crores rupees and the state government has given 18.16 crores. But no one from the central government or the railways was called. Who is breaking the federal structure?” questioned Locket.