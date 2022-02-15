West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with Tribal Advisory Council, pledges to uplift North Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a meeting with the Tribal Advisory Council at Uttarkanya in North Bengal. BJP MP Khagen Murmu also attended the meeting.

“Reviewed and noticed amazing progress of development work for tribal communities in education, health, housing, pension, livelihood, drinking water, culture, language and protection of land rights,” said Mamata.

Taking charge of the Siliguri civic body for the first time, the Chief Minister also instructed the leaders to finish all the works soon.

BJP MP Khagen Murmu who was also present in the meeting said even his aim is to uplift the status of the tribals.

“I may be from a different political party but even my aim is to uplift the status of the tribal people and develop the place,” mentioned Murmu.

Meanwhile, in keeping with her claim of starting more industries in the state, Mamata along with her Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi will hold an industrial meeting in Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

According to sources, the food secretary, tourism secretary will also be present in the meeting.

“My next aim is to make more industries in the state. North Bengal is an important place of tourism so we will develop the tourism industry more,” claimed Mamata.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “To create newer avenues and more employment opportunities for all including our Adivasi fraternity, more thrust will be given to promote homestay tourism in districts with tribal population. Convention Centres and Community Centres will be set up to showcase our rich culture.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:14 PM IST