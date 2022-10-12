West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hands over LoI to Adani Ports for development of Tajpur Port

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, right, and Adani Group chief Gautam Adani |

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the ‘Bijaya Sammilan’ programme on Wednesday, handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to Adani Ports for the development of Tajpur Port.

According to the press statement issued by the state secretariat Nabanna, Karan Adani, CEO Adani Ports received the LoI during the programme.

“The port would entail an investment of Rs 15,000 Crore. The related port led infrastructure development would involve another Rs. 10,000 crore. Overall, the project would involve an investment of Rs 25,000 Crores. It would create 25 thousand jobs directly besides indirect jobs which would touch one lakh,” read the press statement.

It may be noted that the RFP (Request for Proposal) for development of Tajpur Port on ‘Design, Build, Operate and Transfer Model’ was published by the state government on October 18 last year.

The statement also stated that the deep-water port will usher in a new era of growth in the state, including in the hinterland areas.

“The Greenfield port will provide quick access to the world markets to Bengal based industries. In fact, all the Eastern states and North East India will benefit from the dramatically improved connectivity of the port through highways and integrated inland waterways. It will also be linked to the Industrial & economic corridor from Dankuni to Raghunathpur, being developed by the State. Once functional, the port will improve regional logistics and export efficiency of the state and unlock huge industrial & economic opportunities,” further read the statement.