West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee distributes land pattas to nearly 2000 refugee families

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while distributing land patta claimed that the state government is planning to open the primary schools.

“On reopening primary schools, we will wait for a few more days and review the Covid-19 situation. I have heard that a new variant of the virus is coming and if that variant is not of much concern then we will open the primary schools soon with 50 per cent students. We will talk to the school authorities,” said Mamata.

Speaking about the state government’s initiative of ‘Paraye Sikhalaya’ (Institute at every locality), that is started from February 7, the Chief Minister said that 31 lakh students had turned up at 75,000 venues.

Attending a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Mamata handed over at least 2000 land pattas to refugee families.

Mamata also claimed that in Bengal at least 261 refugee colonies have been regularized and also that in the last three years 27,000 pattas have been distributed to over 52,000 people.

“No refugees, including Matuas, will be left out in getting land pattas for his/her land. Our government has formulated a law so that no families can be evicted even from land belonging to Railways and Central government organizations . Our government had planned to give every refugee the land pattas so that the BJP cannot woo them in the name of implementing CAA and NRC,” claimed the Chief Minister.

Referring to government’s ‘Banglar Bari’ and ‘Chai Shundari’ schemes, the Chief Minister also claimed that after the land is given to the refugees including the slum dwellers and Matuas and if the family cannot build a house on their own they can contact officials from state government and the government will help them building permanent house.

It can be noted that Matuas, who resided in Bengal from Bangladesh at least 70 years ago due to religious persecution has been promised ‘citizenship’ by the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary election by implementing CAA and NRC.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:18 PM IST