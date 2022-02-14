West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announces TMC leader Gautam Deb as Siliguri's Mayor

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for a four days visit to North Bengal. On reaching Siliguri she announced that veteran TMC leader Gautam Deb will become the Mayor of Siliguri.

Paying respect to Panchanan Verma on his birth anniversary at Siliguri, Mamata asked the would-be Mayor to chalk out plans to develop Siliguri just like Kolkata.

“I want to make Siliguri International airport. In Malda I also want an airport. Road connectivity is also being developed and reaching Kolkata will be easier from Siliguri. The Mayor and police officials should chalk out plans to develop Siliguri further but in keeping with people’s benefit. People should be burdened,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also instructed the police officials to build ‘better’ traffic facilities so that the traffic snarls should be curved.

“Siliguri is a tourist spot and should be developed more. Development will be done by TMC uniting people of all communities together. Several Rajbangshi and Kantapuri schools are being built and more educational institutes will also be opened,” further added Mamata.

Mamata also instructed everyone to be ‘green’ and also to spread humanity and love.

The future Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb, welcoming the announcement of the TMC supremo said that he had been with the party through every ‘ups and downs’.

“After serious struggle we have made it to Siliguri. The people of North Bengal have realized that the works done by TMC is the only alternative to Siliguri civic body,” said Deb.

CPI (M) heavyweight Ashok Bhattacharya who lost the poll said that the ruling party had played a ‘communal’ card to win the polls.

“We are analyzing our poll debacle and we will try to ascertain our failure,” Bhattacharya said.

(47 wards) seats won

TMC 37

BJP 5

CPI (M) 4

Congress 1

Others 0

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:52 PM IST