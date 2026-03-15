West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces DA Arrears For Employees Minutes Before Poll Dates

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Ahead of state Assembly elections and a few minutes before the dates of the election was announced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had announced Dearness Allowance (DA) to the state government employees as per ROPA 2009.

Taking to X, Mamata said, “I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid institutions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies etc. They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the Notifications issued by our Finance Department.”

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The protesting government employees, however, had welcomed the decision.

“Our Chief Minister knows the language of protest and our protest brought us this joy,” said a protesting employee.

Notably, the employees had initially moved the Calcutta High Court seeking DA parity with Central government staff, including arrears. The case was later shifted to the Supreme Court and the apex court had ordered the state government to clear 25 per cent of the pending dues.

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Countering the announcement, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to the social media said, “What a JOKE! Mamata Banerjee suddenly remembers lakhs of employees, pensioners, teachers and non-teaching staff just MINUTES before the Election Commission announces poll dates? ROPA 2009 DA arrears “from March 2026 onwards”? After years of looting the state treasury and cheating them blind, this is your desperate last-minute poll gimmick? Not a single paisa will actually be released. Zero accountability, zero funds, zero delivery - only empty notifications from your Finance Department to fool the People one last time. Classic TMC election drama. West Bengal is watching. This time the joke is on you Mamata Banerjee.”

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Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced a Rs 500 increase in the monthly honorarium for priests and muezzins in the state.

“I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government,” said Mamata on X.