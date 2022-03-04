West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee again urges Center to evacuate stranded students at earliest

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again urged the Central Government to arrange for multiple flights to evacuate the stranded students in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister had written, “I am very much worried about the lives of the Indian students held up in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why was not things done earlier? I urge the Central Government that adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students brought back as soon as possible.”

It can be noted that Mamata had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging all party meetings over the Ukraine crisis and also slammed the Modi government at a rally in Varanasi for alleged delay in bringing back the Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, MoS Nisith Pramanick on Friday welcoming several students from Ukraine at the national capital said that the central government is trying its best to bring back all the Indians at the earliest.

“So far almost 17000 Indians have been brought back to India. The BJP government will do everything possible to bring back the remaining Indians in the country,” said Pramanik.

However, to protest against the alleged delay in bringing back the Indian students back in the country, the Left Front on the other hand had held a protest rally in Kolkata.

CPI (M) leader Debdut Ghosh claimed that without any further delay the ministry of external affairs should take measures to evacuate students from Ukraine.

“The people of this country are also suffering and are spending sleepless nights amidst bombing. They are not even getting proper food and water. The central government should take more initiative to bring them back,” said Ghosh.

Soumodip Sinha, a resident of Sonarpur on Friday said that he along with 1000 Indians had managed to flee to Hungary from Kyiv and also that though the Indian Embassy there is assuring all help to them but nothing is being done.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:52 PM IST