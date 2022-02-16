West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee, actors Prasenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, singer Usha Uthup mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Kolkata: In yet another setback for the music industry, a day after iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee died, another veteran music director and singer Bappi Lahiri (69) died at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Condoling the death of the music director with the Bengali connection, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the virtue of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Trinamool Congress government had given Bengal’s highest state civilian award “Bangabibhushan” to Bappi Lahiri and will continue to remember the genius.

Tollywood actor Prasenjit Chatterjee claimed that the death of Bollywood melody king Bappi Lahiri is his personal loss.

“Lahiri was synonymous with my voice. We made a good pairing. He had sung several songs for me. Chirodini uni amar (He is eternally mine),” said Chatterjee.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta said that her family and Lahiri’s family shared close proximity.

“I can’t believe this has happened. Both my family and Bappi da’s family shared good rapport. I feel like losing one of my inspirations,” mentioned Rituparna weeping.

Veteran singer Usha Uthup mourning the death of Bappi Lahiri claimed that she owes a large part of her career to him.

“From Ramba ho ho to Koi yahan nache nache, the songs that brought me to fame were done by Bappi da. I owe a large portion of my career to him. People like him never die. They are immortal,” said Uthup.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:08 PM IST