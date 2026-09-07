West Bengal CM Adhikari Announces Crackdown On Child Marriage, Action Under POCSO & 2006 Act Against Offenders | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced dire consequences for those who are involved in child marriages in the state.

Action against child marriages

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna after a cabinet meeting, Adhikari slammed the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and said that during the previous regime Bengal had become first in child marriage and underage deliveries.

#WATCH | Howrah: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "After the new government came to power in West Bengal, we have been working in every sector. The previous government had not sent any data to the Central Government. We did not know what the shortcomings were. A very… pic.twitter.com/CbIetaHnGQ — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Read Also West Bengal Announces Liquor Ban On Maha Ashtami, DJ Restrictions For Durga Puja Immersions

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also ordered house-to-house drives to identify underage marriages and pregnancies in the state.

“Irrespective of any religions, the state government would invoke the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the POCSO Act against those marrying minors and also against those who are solemnising such marriages. In between January 1 to June 30 nearly 60,000 institutional deliveries were done involving underage girls,” said Adhikari.

Also Watch:

District-wise child birth data

The Chief Minister announced that Murshidabad recorded the highest number with 12,847 institutional child births by underage girls, followed by South 24 Parganas with 4,178 cases.

“The husbands of underage girls will be given showcause notices and asked to produce valid proof of their wife’s age. All benefits from the government will be withdrawn from all those who are involved in child marriages. Police will immediately arrest such people and legal proceedings will start,” further added Adhikari.