West Bengal claims it hasn't got a single COVID-19 test kit from ICMR/NICED

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government has clashed with the opposition BJP as well as the Centre, when it comes to managing the outbreak within the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously said that adequate relief measures from the Centre had not been made available to the State, and on Wednesday, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal (WBDHFW) provided further details.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Department said that there were three types of COVID-19 test kits that are supplied by the ICMR. Of these, rapid testing kits are allegedly being "held back on account of poor functioning as per ICMR advisory". The second category -- BGI RT PCR kits -- are, according to the tweets, "being withdrawn as per communication from NICED on 21st April".

Speaking of the third kind of testing kits, called antigen kits, were "not supplied to hospitals in Bengal".

"Thus, as on 22nd Apr, WBDHFW has 0 kits supplied from ICMR/NICED which can test a COVID patient as per ICMR recommendations," the handle wrote. It also sought to assure citizens that "every possible effort" was being made to address the issue.