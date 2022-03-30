West Bengal: Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary meet Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar after being summoned

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Secretary and Principal Finance Secretary on Wednesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.

After being called by the Governor, both CS HK Dwivedi and FS Manoj Pant visited the Governor House and held a meeting with the Governor for over three and a half hours.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, “Constitutional approval accorded to WB Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2022; WB Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 and WB Finance Bill, 2022, after interaction with CS and Finance Secy and Chief Minister assurance that pending constitutional compliances will be effected within a week.”

Earlier this day, Dhankhar said, “WB CS HK Dwivedi @IASassociation @chief_west as head of WB bureaucracy is expected to effect compliance of all pending issues by March 18,2022 as vindication of his March 03, 2022 “personal assurance” that there will be “constitutional compliance of all pending within fortnight”.”

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, Dhankhar had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Rampurhat issue and asked her to meet him within a week at Raj Bhawan.

According to Governor House sources, “Jagdeep Dhankhar has invited Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee for interaction during the week at Raj Bhawan to deliberate worsening law and order in the state, particularly in view of alarmingly worrisome developments of Rampurhat Violence and State Legislature.”

It can be recalled that after the Calcutta High Court had instructed CBI probe into Rampurhat killings, Mamata said that the state government will cooperate with the CBI and also that if the CBI probe is ‘biased’ then she will hit the streets.

It can be noted that on the closing day of the budget session a physical brawl was seen between the BJP and TMC legislatures leaving at least eight MLAs injured.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:16 PM IST