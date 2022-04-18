West Bengal: Chaos over demolition of house near TMC MP Saugata Roy's residence, six arrested

Kolkata: Infighting was seen in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over ‘extortion’ of money over the demolition of a house at Lake Gardens. TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed he hasn’t seen such an incident in the last 60 years.

“We have protested even during Naxal days and I have stayed in this area for over 60 years but such a fight over the demolition of a house is new to me,” said Roy.

Roy also added that on hearing the fight he had called the police to check the situation.

According to the local people, a fight broke out between two factions of Trinamool Congress over ‘extortion’ of money over the demolition of a house.

However, police arrested six people in connection to the chaos and the demolition work of the house is kept on hold.

Opposition slammed Roy and claimed just because the infighting was seen near TMC MP's house for which he was seen ‘active’.

“Cut money syndicate is common in TMC. Just because this chaos happened near the MP's house for which Roy was seen taking an active role,” said senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh said that Bengal got to hear words like ‘infighting’ and ‘syndicate’ during the Trinamool Congress rule.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:50 PM IST