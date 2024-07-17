West Bengal: CCRS Preliminary Findings Reveal Operational Failures In Kanchanjunga Express Collision, Resulting In 10 Dead And 43 Injured |

Preliminary findings by Chief Safety Commissioner of Railways (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg, have uncovered disturbing operational failures leading to a devastating rear-end collision between Kanchanjunga Express and a Container train in the Rangapani-Chatterhat section of Northeast Frontier Railway's Katihar Division.

The incident, happened on June 17, 2024, has left 10 individuals dead, including a train manager and a loco pilot, with 43 others injured, including 10 in critical condition.

The collision, which has shocked the railway community, underscores critical lapses in operational protocols. Authorities are urgently investigating the sequence of events that resulted in this tragic accident, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective actions to prevent future mishaps.

According to CCRS preliminary findings, the collision has been classified under "Error in Train Working," primarily attributing lapses in managing train operations during Automatic Signal failures. Key findings from the report submitted to the Railway Board on July 11 ( FPJ has copy) highlight deficiencies such as the non-issuance of caution orders during signal failures, absence of essential safety equipment like walkie-talkies for the train crew, and procedural oversights at the station level.

According to the CCRS preliminary report, the Container train departed from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station at 07:45 am without the necessary walkie-talkie sets, relying instead on CUG phones. The investigation underscores inadequate training and communication protocols among loco pilots and station masters operating in Automatic Signaling territories, leading to misinterpretation of operational rules.

"Having carefully considered all evidence, records submitted, observations made during the site inspection, and other circumstantial evidence produced by Northeast Frontier Railway so far, I have come to the conclusion that Rear end collision between T Kanchanjunga Express and Container train between section Rangapani (RNI) Chatterhat (CAT) Broad Gauge Electrified Double Line section of Katihar Division of NF Railway at 08:50 am on 17th June occurred due to lapses at multiple levels in managing the train operations under Automatic Signal failures" sated CCRS in his preliminary findings.

"This includes an error in issuing authority letter in case of signals failure, Non-issuing of the proper Caution Order, Non-availability of critical safety equipments (Walkie-Talkie)with the loco pilot and train manager of goods train.The station master failed to take the signature of the Train Manager on Authority Operating Form number T/A 912 . Inadequate counseling of Loco Pilots and Station Masters about train operation in Automatic signaling territory creating misinterpretation and misunderstanding of Rules" further read the report submitted by Janak Kumar Garg, chief safety commissioner of railway to the railway board on July 11th.

However investigation into the tragic collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and the Container train remains ongoing, with authorities committed to uncovering all factors contributing to the incident. "The information in this report is preliminary and will be either supplemented or corrected during the course of the investigation" further stated the report .