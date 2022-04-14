West Bengal: CBI team conducts searches, visits residence of Hanskhali rape-murder case victim

Kolkata: CFSL officers on Thursday broke the gate of the house of TMC leader Braja of Hanskhali whose son is the accused in the rape incident.

According to CBI officers, ‘circumstantial evidences’ can be found in the house of the TMC leader as the alleged rape of the dead girl happened in that house.

“The local people said that the son of the TMC leader had a firearm and used it to threaten the local people. We have searched for the weapon and other evidence,” said a CBI officer.

Sources confirmed that the CBI along with a forensic team had collected a blood-stained bed cover from the accused's house and few mortal remains of the dead girl from the crematorium.

Till the time of reporting while the CBI is searching the houses of both the accused and the victim, the entire village went out of electricity and the CBI officers were seen using torches to continue their search.

The CBI sources also confirmed that the victim’s father also said that minutes after her daughter died, the TMC leader along with his son with firearms came to threaten them and took away the body of her daughter.

“The victim’s father said that initially he was not allowed to go to the crematorium but afterwards when local people informed him that the mortal remains of his daughter is being burnt he rushed to crematorium but everything was over till he reached the spot,” further added the CBI sources.

It can be recalled that the CBI had registered case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act in the case.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:00 PM IST