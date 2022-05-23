West Bengal: CBI seals server room of SSC building

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing CBI probe over the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam where two heavyweight ministers’ names are involved, the central agency on Monday sealed the server room of the SSC building.

According to CBI sources, apart from the data room, the CBI officials have also sealed six cupboards fearing that important documents could be misplaced.

“The CBI officials also disconnected the internet connection of the server room so that no damage is caused to any important documents,” said the CBI sources.

It can be noted that last week, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the deployment of central forces in front of SSC Bhavan Acharya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

Following the complaints of the petitioner, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay initially ordered the deployment of central forces both outside and inside SSC building from the wee hours of Thursday till Thursday afternoon initially, but later the time of deployment of central forces was increased till Friday.

It can be recalled that after the Justice (retired) Ranjit Bag Committee that looked into an alleged scam recommended action against WBSSC officials, former and current, and a senior education department officer for alleged criminal conspiracy, the CBI on Saturday had lodged fresh FIR against such five officials.

The Bag committee also claimed that there is ‘lack of transparency in preparation and uploading of the panel (of candidates)’.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met with state education minister Bratya Basu and Principal Secretary of Education department Manish Jain at the Governor House to take stock of the education department.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:17 PM IST