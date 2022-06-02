West Bengal: CBI quizzes petitioner Babita Sarkar in SSC scam; CID takes charge of AIIMS scam

Petitioner Babita Sarkar | Twitter

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday summoned SSC scam petitioner Babita Sarkar to interrogate her for further probe in the scam.

According to CBI sources, Babita was quizzed for three hours and also that she had cooperated with the interrogation.

“We have learnt a new thing that in the second merit list the school where MoS education Paresh Adhikary’s daughter Ankita Adhikary taught was not mentioned in the list and instead a school in Belpahari was mentioned. We are yet to ascertain how Ankita taught in a school in Cooch Behar,” said the CBI sources.

CBI on May 20 had lodged FIR against Adhikary, his daughter Ankita and other “unknown public servants” under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections under Prevention of Corruption Act. The Calcutta High Court had asked Ankita to resign from her job and return all the salaries that she had withdrawn in two installments.

In yet another illegal recruitment in AIIMS Kalyani, CID started the probe and FIRs were lodged against eight BJP leaders including MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Union Minister Subash Sarkar.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that he had given jobs not just to BJP supporters but to everyone and without charging any money.

“I have given jobs to the unemployed people without charging any money. If BJP comes to power in Bengal then I will give more jobs to people. The TMC minister’s involvement in the SSC scam is out for which TMC is trying to malign BJP,” said Sarkar.

Slamming Sarkar, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that BJP supporters had complained against the illegal recruitment in AIIMS and also that this incident has nothing to do with the SSC scam.