West Bengal: CBI arrests Burdwan civic body chairperson over connection in ponzi scam

Kolkata: CBI on Friday had arrested Burdwan Municipality Corporation (BMC) chairperson Pranab Chatterjee in connection with corruption allegations in a Chit Fund case.

According to CBI sources, Pranab had laundered over three crore rupees from Bardhaman Sanmarg Welfare Trust, a chit fund organization.

“Pranab is incidentally the board of administrator of the Bardhaman Municipal Corporation and has cheated people. Today we raided his house where we also found some important documents. Our second team had arrested him from Kolkata,” said the CBI sources.

BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that ‘atrocities and TMC is synonymous’.

“The chit fund, scams, atrocities will never leave TMC. No matter how much they try to malign the BJP and give themselves a good makeover, their dirty faces will definitely surface sooner than later,” said Majumdar.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the CBI has been given the charge of identifying the culprits who had played with the life of common and poor people and have also praised the central agency.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh however had slammed the BJP and central agency for forcibly maligning the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Following the arrest of Pranab, the CBI produced him before the Asansol Court and prayed for taking Pranab in their custody.

According to CBI sources, CBI is trying to ascertain the names of other kingpins who had siphoned money from this chit fund company.

“There are several other people associated with this chit fund company and have also made monetary gains. We are also yet to know where did the 3 crore 37 lakh rupees go that Pranab has taken,” further mentioned the CBI sources.

Pranab’s wife Rekha Chatterjee however claimed that she is not in terms with her husband for which she doesn’t know anything about the development.

“Initially he said that he wanted to do textile business for which I have given the flat on rent. Then he said that he wanted to do business on real estate after which we had a fight and I have no idea what exactly had happened. Even CBI had quizzed me but I could not even give any reply to them,” said Rekha,

Notably, names of several TMC heavyweight leaders are associated with Saradha chit fund scam and also in the Narada bribery case and now with Sanmarg welfare trust.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:35 PM IST