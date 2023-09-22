West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Restrains Enforcement Directorate From Coercive Action On TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee | Twitter/@abhishekaitc

Kolkata: The single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action on the basis of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) given against Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Bannerjee by the central agency in connection to recruitment scam.

However, the court refused to entertain Banerjee's petition for quashing the ECIR.

'Politically motivated'

Talking to the media, TMC minister Shashi Panja said that everything against Banerjee is 'politically motivated'.

"We can understand everything that is happening is politically motivated as BJP wants to ruin the political career of Abhishek Banerjee," mentioned Panja.

Abhishek Banerjee says he does not give importance to ED and CBI

This order comes a day after Banerjee in the national capital had said that he had given details of his property to ED the first time when he was summoned. The TMC national secretary also claimed that he doesn't give importance to ED and CBI.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury however said that he wants the probe to continue and the culprit should get appropriate punishment.

