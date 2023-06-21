West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Violence Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

Mamata Banerjee | PTI

In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into the violent incidents that occurred during the submission of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat polls. Justice Amrita Sinha has directed the CBI to provide the investigation report by July 7, which is a day prior to the scheduled voting for the panchayat elections.

Stop polls if violence persists: HC

The court was addressing a case regarding the vanishing of names of candidates who were participating in the election.

Justice Amrita Sinha displayed her frustration concerning the extensive reports of violence originating from the state.

During the hearing, the Calcutta High Court remarked that if the violent situation persists, it would be necessary to halt the Panchayat polls in Bengal.

“So much violence in panchayat polls. The poll should be stopped if the bloodbath continues,” Justice Sinha said.

“So much violence in one Panchayat poll. So much disorder. So many clashes. This is a shame for a state. Why is there so much disorder? What is the State Election Commission doing?” Justice Sinha asked.

Details of reports of violence

As candidates submitted their nominations for the Panchayat elections in Bengal, there were reports of extensive violence in North Dinajpur, Murshidabad, and Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas. Tragically, at least four individuals lost their lives due to these incidents.

Among these, Bhangar in South Bengal witnessed the most severe clashes between workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the second day of nominations. The situation escalated to the point where bombs were thrown and shots were fired.

On June 15, the final day for nomination filing, a significant outbreak of violence occurred in Bijayganj Bazaar in Bhangar Block 2, resulting in the torching of vehicles. Unfortunately, two individuals, one affiliated with ISF and the other with TMC, lost their lives during the confrontations.