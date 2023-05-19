West Bengal: Calcutta HC stays single bench order terminating jobs of 32,000 school teachers | Representative Image

The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim stay on the termination of approximately 32,000 teachers' jobs in government-sponsored and aided primary schools in West Bengal. This order released on May 19, will remain in effect until the end of September 2023 or until further orders are issued reported PTI.

The termination of these teachers' appointments was initially ordered by a single bench on May 12. The court ruled that these teachers, who were recruited in 2016 based on the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), were ineligible due to their incomplete teacher training.

Interim stay granted

In response to an appeal by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and some affected teachers, a division bench presided by Justice Subrata Talukdar granted an interim stay on the termination of these jobs stated a report in PTI.

The bench, which also included Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, stated that the termination without providing the affected parties with a meaningful right of defense warrants judicial intervention. The interim stay will allow the affected teachers to continue their employment until the specified date or until further orders are issued.

Cancellation of appointments

Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the cancellation of the appointments of these teachers. The court deemed their recruitment invalid since they did not possess the required teacher training at the time of their selection.

However, the division bench's interim order highlights the need for judicial review in cases where termination affects individuals without affording them a proper opportunity to defend themselves.

Implications of the interim stay

With the interim stay in place, the terminated teachers can retain their jobs until the end of September 2023 or until further orders are issued. This decision provides them with a temporary reprieve and an opportunity to present their case before the court. The final outcome of this legal battle will determine the fate of these teachers and the future of education in West Bengal's primary schools.