West Bengal: Calcutta HC puts interim stay on rustication of three students of Visva Bharati University

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court had put an interim stay on the rustication of three students from Visva – Bharati University following which the students withdrew their hunger strike.

On Wednesday the High Court said that the reason that was shown to rusticate three students for three years is not good enough to rusticate someone and also ordered that the rusticated students should attend back the curriculum from September 9.

According to High Court sources, “While putting an interim stay on rustication order, the Court observed that the action taken by the Visva-Bharati University against the three students was harsh. The next hearing will be on September 15.”

The High Court has also asked vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty to maintain proper decorum in the varsity.

Notably, on August 23 the VC had suspended three students for three years for taking part in campus protests. On August 27 the students along with a teacher were seen demonstrating outside the residence of the VC.

Following the order of Calcutta High Court the students and the teacher were seen drinking fruit juice to end their hunger strike.

President of Visva-Bharati Faculty Association and a protestor, Sudipta Bhattacharjee said, “Today, we are happy with the High Court’s order. We are hopeful that the Court will resolve all our grievances against the vice-chancellor.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:54 PM IST