West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 13 Ministers, 22 MoS Sworn In; Key Portfolios Allocated

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: Ministries on Wednesday got allocated to 13 Cabinet ministers and 22 ministers of state, including three with independent charges.

Out of the ministries those were allotted, seven ministries are given to people belonging from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) including Kalyan Chakraborty, Dipak Burman, Sharadwat Mukherjee, Doodh Kumar Mondal, Malati Rava Roy, Taralya Burman and Bhaskar Bhattacharya.

While Dudh Kumar Mondal was given the agriculture portfolio, Sharadwat Mukherjee was made the health minister, Dipak Barman took charge of the school education department and Malati Rava Roy was given charge of women and child development.

Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh became tourism minister and Jagannath Chattopadhyay was made the higher education minister.

Rashbehari MLA Swapan Dasgupta got the finance department and Tapas Roy was appointed as industries minister.

Indranil Khan was allotted the sports and youth portfolio along with consumer affairs.

Talking to the media, Tapas Roy said that his first objective will be to bring back Tata to West Bengal and also other large, medium and small-scale industries which left Bengal.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta mentions that after speaking with others concerned in the department, he will try to find ways to create more revenue without increasing the tax.

Tourism minister Shankar Ghosh also stated that he will work towards making Bengal a ‘tourism’ hub.