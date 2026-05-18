West Bengal Cabinet Announces 7th Pay Commission, Free Bus Rides For Women & Annapurnar Bhandar From June 1

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul | ANI

Kolkata: In the second cabinet meeting of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the government on Monday had announced the setting up of a 7th pay Commission for State Government employees and implementation of ‘Annapurnar Bhandar’ from June1.

Minister Paul: Free bus rides for women in state government buses from June 1

After the meeting, talking to the media, BJP minister Agnimitra Paul mentioned that the cabinet had also approved that the women of the state will have free rides in state government run buses from June 1.

“No decision on the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) was taken in the meeting. The cabinet has disapproved of any monetary schemes based on religious categorisation from next month. All those who were getting ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ can avail ‘Annapurnar Bhandar’ but those whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls won’t get the money but who have applied under the CAA or to Tribunals will be eligible for the scheme,” said Agnimitra.

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Honorarium to imams, muezzins and purohits stopped

Notably, this decision will also stop the honorarium to imams and muezzins and purohits started by the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

The BJP minister also mentioned that the cabinet has approved that the list of OBC will be reviewed as per the judgement of Calcutta High Court.

Talking to FPJ, Joutha Sangrami Manchh’s convenor Bhaskar Ghosh said that they will wait for the announcement of DA by the present government and also expressed happiness over announcement of 7 th Pay Commission.