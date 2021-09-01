West Bengal: Bypolls in state likely before festive season

Kolkata: Chief Electoral Officer of all the states and chief secretaries met Election Commission of India (ECI) through video-conference on Wednesday to speak about the situation of holding election in different states.

According to West Bengal state secretariat sources, the chief secretary HK Dwivedi had claimed that the situation is conducive in West Bengal for holding bypolls in the state before the festive season.

“Not just the chief secretary but even the chief electoral officer also gave an affirmation to the claim of state government and said that the number of covid cases is less in West Bengal. The ECI had asked the state to be prepared for election,” said Nabanna sources.

The sources also said that there is a possibility that the bypoll can take place before the festive season.

“Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is likely to visit the state within seven days.ECI is likely to check the number of active covid cases with the NCMR along with the figures provided by the state,” said the sources.

Notably the election of Murshidabad’s Jangipur and Samshergunj was cancelled earlier due to the death of the candidates by being affected by Covid. Later, five more Assembly seats Dinhata, Khardaha, Shantipur, Gosaba and Bhawanipore seats were also attached for bypolls.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:07 PM IST