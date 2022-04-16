West Bengal bypoll results 2022: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge seat by margin of 20,228 votes

Trinamool Congress' Babul Supriyo on Saturday won Ballygunge assembly bypoll by a margin of 20,228 votes, according to Election Commission website.

Supriyo's nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes.

The TMC leader garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.

Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

In the earlier trends which showed the TMC leader leading in the bypolls, Supriyo dedicated his "win" to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hike.

"I'm leading, along with that Shatrughan Sinha is leading as well. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) guided us to work at grassroots levels. I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hike," said Supriyo.

He added that the election outcome is a "slap" on the BJP. "The Opposition stooped very low during the campaign. This result is a 'tamacha' (slap) on the BJP for the way they demean Bengalis. This trend is the result of the hard work of TMC workers," the TMC leader said.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 04:16 PM IST