West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP rally in Cooch Behar, BJP alleges TMC's involvement

Bombs and stones were hurled at a BJP rally in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi area on Sunday. Several country-made bombs were blasted in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, due to which 2 BJP workers got injured & were admitted to a district hospital.

BJP has alleged TMC's involvement saying that the bombs were hurled by the TMC goons. During a rally organized by the BJP, TMC supporters suddenly started hurling bombs and stones and caused disruption, alleged BJP.

According to BJP, they had organized a ‘peaceful’ rally to inform people about the party's ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ on September 13. BJP MLA Malata Rava Roy said that being part of the opposition is a ‘crime’ in the state.

“We were holding a peaceful rally but it was disrupted by the TMC. It seems that being in the opposition is a crime in Bengal,” said Malati.

Police were seen managing the crowd after the clash broke out between the BJP and the TMC cadres and supporters.

Cooch Behar BJP district president claimed that several saffron camp workers sustained injuries after the bombs were hurled at them.

However, denying the allegations, TMC district president said that BJP had purposely brought ‘outsiders’ to create tension in the area.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that Sitalkuchi and Sitai areas have always remained ‘violent’. “In the Assembly election last year there was firing in Sitalkuchi. BJP is not allowed to hold any programme there,” said Ghosh.