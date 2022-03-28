West Bengal: Bloodstains seen in Assembly after TMC, BJP MLAs engage in fisticuffs

Kolkata: Bloodstains were seen in the West Bengal Bengal Assembly after TMC and BJP clashed physically over the Rampurhat issue.

According to Assembly sources, at least eight legislators from both the parties were injured during the clash.

Amidst trading charges against each other, both the BJP and the TMC claimed that the incident was ‘pre-planned’.

TMC MLA Asit Majumdar whose nose was seen bleeding claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had ‘punched’ him.

“The BJP were heckling the women legislators and while I went to stop them, he punched me on my nose,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar was later taken to SSKM hospital where the doctors said that he has a fracture in the nose bone.

On the other side, BJP Chief Whip Manoj Tigga said that the TMC MLAs tore his shirt and banged him against the table.

“While we demanded a reply over the Rampurhat killing suddenly the TMC legislators became violent and attacked us. They threw chairs at us. They (TMC) tried to attack MLA Hironmoy Chatterjee with the table,” said Tigga.

Meanwhile, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay has suspended five BJP MLAs including Suvendu Adhikari for one year from Assembly.

According to TMC secretary General Partha Chatterjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed to treat the injured TMC MLAs and took note of the incident from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim.

“The BJP MLA had torn papers and opened the microphones. They had planned this ruckus on the last day of the session. Such shameful acts won’t be tolerated,” said Chatterjee.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that on March 30 (Wednesday) the BJP MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will inform him about the incident in the Assembly.

“Though PM is aware, we will inform him of the exact incident that happened in the Assembly. Our Chief Whip Manoj Tigga had a rib bone fracture and the private hospital officials had discharged him. We need to learn from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee how to use muscle power,” alleged Majumdar.

Majumdar also informed that Tigga will be admitted at Kalyani AIIMS on Monday before he is taken to the national capital on Tuesday for treatment.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he is ‘happy’ that he is suspended while protesting for the minorities who died in the Rampurhat killings.

“They are running the government in an authoritarian manner. We will not tolerate this. We will meet the Speaker with an appeal to revoke the suspension,” said Adhikari.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:38 PM IST