West Bengal: BJPs Fact-Finding Team Meets Party’s Affected Workers

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s fact-finding team met post poll violence affected people on Tuesday at various places.

The central leaders stated that if needed, they will move the court if the violence is not stopped.

Talking to the media, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the central leaders are taking the incidents of post poll violence seriously.

“Mamata Banerjee police should not slap false cases on our workers. We have spoken with our workers and they have shown confidence in us and have said what exactly has happened. The central leaders are taking it very seriously,” said Prasad.

After visiting BJP’s lost candidate of Sandeshkhali Rekha Patra, party’s MP Brijlal said that Rekha is still fighting for the rights of women.

“Rekha is a fighter and we all are with her. Such incidents of violence will not be tolerated and we have taken stock of the reality and if needed we will move the court,” said Brijlal.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday has also ordered that central forces will be deployed till June 21 until further order.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons are threatening BJP workers of dire consequences post June 21.

Slamming back BJP, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the central forces can stay at the office premises of central agencies and not in school buildings as it is affecting the education system.