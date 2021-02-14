West Bengal: BJP-TMC exchange 'Khela Hobe' slogan to malign each other

Kolkata: War of words and copying of slogans were heard between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state on Sunday.

Countering the ruling Trinamool Congress’ slogan of ‘khela hobe’ (will play), West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP is ready to play against the TMC from a public rally in Keshpur of West Midnapore district.

“The people of West Bengal will help the BJP to play against the TMC. The ruling Trinamool Congress is tired of playing with the fate of the people, now it is the time for the BJP,” mentioned the BJP Midnapore MP.

Countering the claim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that play is on between the ‘new’ and ‘old’ BJP cadres and the factional feud of the saffron camp is gradually gaining prominence.

Incidentally, the factional feud was seen in front of BJP’s election office in Hastings area by a section of BJP workers over the removal of Shubhankar Dutta Majumdar, a leader of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas area, from the local committee.

Tackling the situation, BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee said that the saffron camp will soon solve the matter.

“The BJP is a big family. They have come to speak out their grievances. It is not an issue. All are working for the party and we will sort out the problem,” mentioned the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, chanting the same slogan of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee challenged the newly defected BJP leader Rajib Banerjee in his home turf Domjur of Howrah district.

“We will play and fight Rajiv Banerjee from his home constituency. He is a traitor and if he has the guts he should contest from Domjur,” mentioned the TMC MP.

Addressing a public rally in Alipurduar in North Bengal, another turncoat BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentions that the BJP is ready to ‘play’ and make lotus ‘bloom’ across West Bengal.

It is also pertinent to mention that apart from the exchange of slogans to counter the BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ which the BJP states to be ‘Parivartan Yatra’, the ruling Trinamool Congress had flagged off ‘Didir Doot’ (Didi’s messenger) on February 13, a van that will move across the state showing the works done by the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in the last five years.